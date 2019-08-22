Samsung Galaxy A50s, A30s India debut: The Samsung Galaxy A50s and A30s specifications have been released by the Samsung. Both the smartphones are going to have some pretty good advantages over their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, A30s India debut: The specifications of the much speculated Samsung Galaxy A30s and A50s has been unveiled by the company. The Samsung Galaxy A50s will be available at higher prices in comparison to its predecessor as it is going to sport a high-resolution primary camera. The Samsung Galaxy A30s will have a lower screen resolution in comparison to the Galaxy A30 which clearly means that it will be priced below.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s will come with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display and will be powered by an octa-core processor. The exact model of the processor is still not confirmed officially. The Galaxy A50 will be available in 2 RAM variants including the 4 GB RAM variant along with the 64 GB internal storage and the 6 GB RAM variant along with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage as per the user’s preference. The memory of the smartphone can be expanded up to 512 GB with the use of a MicroSD card. As per the camera of the Samsung Galaxy A50 is considered, the smartphone is going to have a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a 123-degree field of view. The Galaxy A50s will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy A50 will come with a Super Steady video stabilisation feature which was witnessed in the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S10 series. The Samsung Galaxy A50 will e powered by a battery of 4000 mAh with 15W fast charging support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A30s features a unique Infinity-V style notch and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy A30s will run on the octa-core SoC. The smartphone will be available in three storage variants including 3 GB RAM along with 32 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage and 128 GB internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A30s also powered by a battery of 4000 mAh and supports 15W fast charging.

