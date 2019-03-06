Samsung Galaxy A60: The Samsung Galaxy A60 is going to be the next smartphone in the Galaxy A-series. Samsung Galaxy A60 will be available in 6GB and 8 GB RAM variants. The smartphone is expected to be priced near Rs 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy A60: The Korean phone producing company Samsung is all set to release the Samsung Galaxy A60 which is going to be the next instalment of the Galaxy A series. The device has not been officially announced by Samsung but the smartphone’s specifications have been leaked. As per the leaked specifications posted online, Samsung Galaxy A60 is going to have a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Samsung Galaxy A60 will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6150 processor and will feature 6 GB and 8 GB RAM paired with 128 GB internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A60 will operate on Google’s Android Pie 9.0 and will have Samsung’s own One UI. Samsung Galaxy A60 will be powered by a non-removable battery of 4,500 mAh. The smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, the same as its predecessor Samsung Galaxy A50.

The Samsung Galaxy A60 is going to feature a triple rear camera setup which will include a 32-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the sake of selfies, the smartphone will feature a 32-megapixel front camera. According to the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy A60 will cost around Rs 30,000.

The Samsung Galaxy A30, A50 and A10 recently made their debut in the Indian market. According to previous reports, one of a Samsung executive said that the company is planning to release a brand new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone every month till June. It is anticipated that the Samsung Galaxy A40 and A70 can also make their debut in India in the upcoming days.

