Samsung Galaxy A70s debuts in India today: The Samsung Galaxy A70s has made its debut in India and the basic variant of the smartphone is available at a price of Rs 28,999.

Samsung Galaxy A70s debuts in India today: The chain of smartphone debut continues and now its the time for the Samsung Galaxy A70s. It is an upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy A70s which was launched earlier this year. The Samsung Galaxy A70s comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The Samsung Galaxy A70s comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ display. The Galaxy A70s runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and will be available in two RAM variants including the 6 GB RAM variant and 8 GB RAM variant along with an internal storage capacity of 128 GB and its memory can be increased up to 512 GB.

Samsung Galaxy A70s features a triple rear camera set up including a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel camera. The smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A70s is powered b a battery of 4500 mAh along with super-fast charge support. The Galaxy A70s comes with an on-screen fingerprint sensor and is based on the Android 9.0 Pie.

The smartphone’s 6 GB RAM variant along with 128 GB internal storage model will be available at a price of Rs 28,999 and the 8 GB RAM variant will be available at a price of Rs 30,999. The Galaxy A70s will be available in three different color variants including Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Red.

As per the launch offers of the smartphone are considered, Samsung will provide double data on Jio plans worth Rs 198 and Rs 299 and Rs 449 plans.

On the other hand, OnePlus 7T has also been launched in India and is available at a price of Rs 37,999 for its 8GB RAM along with 256 GB variant. The OnePlus 7T was made available for buying via Amazon today only. This is going to be a head to head competition between the Samsung Galaxy A70s and OnePlus 7T as both the brands have a very strong impact on the Indian market and it will be interesting to see the battle between the two.

