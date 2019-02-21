Samsung Galaxy Fit, Samsung Galaxy Fit e, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy buds revealed: In the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung Galaxy Fit, Samsung Galaxy Fit e, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy buds also got revealed. You will have to shell out Rs 14,000 to buy this watch. The price of Galaxy Fit and Fit e were not disclosed by Samsung while the Samsung Galaxy buds will be available at a price of Rs 90,00 approximately.

Samsung has upgraded its wearable gear with the debut of Samsung Galaxy Fit e, Samsung Galaxy Fit and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. The company has also revealed the Samsung Galaxy Buds. The Target audience for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active are the fitness enthusiasts and sprinters. The watch features a 1.1 inch super AMOLED display with 360×360 resolution but it does not features a trademark bezel ring like the previous watches of Samsung. The watch has a simple and modish design with an IP68 waterproofing down to 50 metres. The watch has 4 GB storage and 768 MB RAM and runs on the Tizen OS. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active supports the Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi, but it seems that the watch is not having LTE version till now. The watch can also measure the blood pressure and has features like fitness tracking, with an ability to automatically detect activities like walking, running and riding a bike too. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active can be availed from March 8 and will be priced near about $199.99 which will cost around Rs 14,000 in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy Watch active will be available in four different colors i.e., sea green, silver, rose gold and black.

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Fit and Samsung Galaxy Fit e will have the ability to observe and track physical activities and you can manually select from a total of 90 different categories to track your activity. It has an optical heart rate scanner and has an AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy Fit e, which is a substandard version features a display with a lower resolution and lacks the gyroscope too. Both Samsung Galaxy Fit and Samsung Galaxy Fit e are water resistant. The cost of both the gears is still not disclosed by Samsung.

In the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the Korean smartphone producing giant has also made an announcement for their latest wireless earbuds which will be known as the Samsung Galaxy Buds. The earbuds will be powered by AKG and will support Bluetooth 5.0. They will be packed in a wireless charging case which can get charged through a Qi charging mat and can also get charged by the Samsung Galaxy S10 without any wires. The Samsung Galaxy Buds will be available in two colour options i.e., white and black will have to be priced at $129 which will be near about Rs 9000 INR approximately.

