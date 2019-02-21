Samung Galaxy Fold: All you need to know about the new generation smartphone: Samsung has marked the debut in the new era of future by the foldable phone named as Samsung Galaxy Fold in their Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event which was held in San Fransisco. The phone is one its kind foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Samsung Galaxy Fold was unveiled in the extraordinary Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event which took place on February 20, 2019, at the Bill Graham Auditorium in San Fransisco. Samsung is going introduce its top-notch foldable smartphone called Samsung Galaxy Fold which opens up to become a 7.3-inch tablet. The smartphone offers an endless flow of content from its one screen to another and features a foldable screen without any noticeable fold.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold symbolises the 10th year of the galaxy series. Samsung has made this device like a box which unfolds into a mindblowing large square shaped screen.

The phone works on the principle of app continuity as the content on the outer screen covers the whole large screen as you unfold it. This is going to be the basic step in the process of using the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will feature a 4.6-inch HD+ display on the outside and a 7.3-inch QXGA+ display on the inside. It will be powered by two batteries having a total power of 4,380 mAh. It will be having 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage options. The triple camera outside will feature a 16-megapixel camera, 12-megapixel camera and one more 12-megapixel camera and another three cameras of 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 10-megapixel on the inside. It will work on the OneUI interface.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold takes the experience of multi-tasking to a new level. Galaxy Fold is the only smartphone in which you can do multitasking with three apps at a time. This shows that Samsung Galaxy Fold is going to be one of the most powerful devices of Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is not a smartphone for everyone. It will be priced at $1980 which is going to set a new bar for the foldable phones. The phone will be available for sale after a few weeks. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be sold as a luxury smartphone. It is going to be a device which everyone will admire but a few can buy it. Samsung has moved a step ahead in the era of the future by launching its foldable smartphone and marking the beginning of a new era.

