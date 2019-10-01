Samsung Galaxy Fold launches in India: Samsung India is ready to launch its all-new Galaxy Fold in the Indian markets. The phone will be launched at a special event and the company will reveal its price, specifications, features and more.

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy Fold, a first-of-its-kind smartphone from the company in India on October 1 i.e. today after few display related issues have been sought out. The same smartphone was launched in the US last week and it is available in countries like the UK, Germany and South Korea. The latest offering from Samsung comes with a tablet-sized screen when unfolded and a secondary small screen when folded.

The price of the foldable phone will be revealed by the company at the special launch event today which will take place at 12 pm. If considered its price in the US, then the smartphone would not be certainly cheap and expectedly, it will cost more than Rs 1,40,000 in India. It will be available at the selected retailer shops.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available in India with a single screen in front (foldable) that opens and shuts like a book. Some early teasers of the phone by the company have revealed that it offers a 7.3 inch AMOLED wide notch display with a body made of polymer material for slim flexibility. As claimed by the company, the phone is designed to easily fold in hand and fit in the pocket.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup (16MP Ultra-Wide camera-12MP Wide-angle camera-12MP Telephoto camera) and dual selfie sensors in the front and one additional selfie camera for the folded screen. The Samsung has packed dual batteries in the phone with one on each side that generates the combined battery backup of 4380mAh. With 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, this Samsung phone has no expandable storage and it is also compatible with HD gaming experience and live streaming experience. Well, let’s see what additional featuristics of the phone the company reveals in its special launch event.

