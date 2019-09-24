The Samsung Galaxy Fold is all set to hit the Indian markets on October 1, 2019. It is going to be the first foldable smartphone to enter the Indian market. Have a look on the price and specifications of the much awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold.

One of the most awaited and much-anticipated smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Fold is going to make its India debut on October 1 which is going to be a difference of 1 month after the smartphone’s global launch in South Korea. The Galaxy Fold is basically a smartphone-cum-tablet will be available between the price range between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh in India. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available only through the pre-booking mode. The smartphone will copme with special customer care services like 24 into 7 customer support and access to Samsung support. The Samsung Galaxy Fold has all set to make its debut on April 26, 2019, but the manufacturer delayed the launch in order to fix the display issues occuring in the units.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display and six cameras. The device comes with a secondary display of 4.6-inch. The Galaxy fold runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor along with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB Internal storage. It sports a triple rear camera set up, including a 16-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel secondary camera, and another 12-megapixel camera and a 10-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is powered by a battery of 4380 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is based on the Android 9.0 Pie. The Samsung Galaxy Fold combines the qualities of a smartphone and a tablet which completely delivers a new experience.

The smartphone is going to be the fourth 5G smartphone of Samsung following the debut of Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy A90, Samsung Galaxy S10.

It will be interesting to see that when will the Huawei Mate X, alleged rival of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, will make its debut in India so that the competition can be witnessed between the two of the first foldable smartphones.

