Samsung Galaxy M20 to go on sale today via Amazon at 12 pm: The all-new Samsung Galaxy M20 is once again available for the Indian buyers. The e-commerce website Amazon has held another flash sale of the Galaxy M20, which will commence at 12 pm from today. The South Korean tech giant launched its maiden Galaxy M series on February 7, 2019. Available in two variants, the Samsung Galaxy M20 is available with some exciting launch offers on Amazon. Apart from Amazon, the smartphone will also be sold at Samsung India’s online web store. Thus the buyers are advised to make sure that their Internet connections are reliable and fast.

Samsung Galaxy M20 price and sale offers:

The 4GB+64GB variant is available at Rs 12,990 while the 3GB+32GB variant of Samsung Galaxy M20 can be bought with a price tag of Rs 10,990. Other offers also include total damage protection at Rs 1,199 and mobile cases and covers for your Samsung Galaxy M20. There will be no cost on EMI for up to 6 months.

Those who are an active member of Jio Galaxy Club can can enjoy Jio Double Data Offer – 2019 that entitles the buyers to Double Data to all Jio customers (existing and new) who will activate Samsung Galaxy M20 on the Jio network for the first time on or after 5th February, 2019 and perform a recharge of Rs.198/- or Rs.299/- Jio prepaid plan on or after 5th February, 2019.

Features of Samsung Galaxy M20:

The device sports a 6.3-inch Infinity V display. It is featured with Exynos 7904 processor. The phone has dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

