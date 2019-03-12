Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 to go on sale via Amazon at 12 pm today: The smartphones will be available on the e-commerce site Amazon and Samsung online shop. The first sale of the handsets was held last week. Well, if you missed the chance last week then this is your exclusive chance.

Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy M20 are all set to go on a sale today at 12 pm. It is the second time that the new Samsung budget smartphones will be going on a flash sale in India. The smartphones will be available on the e-commerce site Amazon and Samsung online shop. The first sale of the handsets was held last week. Well, if you missed the chance last week then this is your exclusive chance.

Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy M20: Price and offers

Amazon has come up with special offers on the smartphones as you can buy Samsung Galaxy M30 starting at Rs 10,990.

Galaxy M30 comes in two variants 6GB+128GB and 4GB+64GB. The two variants are available at Rs 17,990 and Rs 14,990.

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy M30 comes with 16.21cm(6.4”) Infinity U sAMOLED display. It is featured with a triple rear camera. Under the hood, it has a massive battery of 5000mAh and can be charged three times faster.

Amazon is also providing some other exciting launch offers which include total damage protection at Rs 1,199, no cost on EMI up to 6 months.

The buyers, who are Jio customers, can also avail Jio Double Data Offer who will activate Samsung Galaxy M30 on Jio network.

After successful recharge of Rs.198/- or 299/- on an eligible device, double data voucher offering additional data equivalent to data entitlement as per the selected tariff plan will be credited in MyJio app. The subscriber can avail double data voucher upon performing a recharge of Rs.198/- or Rs.299/- for a maximum of 10 times before June 30, 2020.

Same offers are also available on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy M20. The Samsung Galaxy M20 comes in two variants, 4GB+64GB and 3GB+32GB, which are available at Rs 12,990 and Rs 10,990 during the sale.

Coming to its specifications, the smartphone sports a 6.3-inch infinity V display and has a dual camera with ultra wide lens. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and a three times faster charging.

