Samsung Galaxy M30 to debut just ahead of the Redmi Note 7: As the Samsung Galaxy M10 and the Samsung Galaxy M20 are performing well in the market, Now Samsung is all set to unveil the Samsung Galaxy M30 which will lie in a different budget category. The Samsung Galaxy M30 will be exclusively available in India on the E-commerce website Amazon. Samsung has been dropping hints of the new phone for a long time. The Korean smartphone company has also unveiled the design and the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M30. The smartphone features a notch and an edge to edge display. The rear cameras and fingerprint sensor are also places in the same way as in the Samsung Galaxy M20.

With huge 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, powerful Exynos 7904 Processor and massive 128GB Storage, the new #GalaxyM30 can multitask without breaking a sweat. Stay tuned, unveiling on 27th Feb at 6pm. Click here https://t.co/57ny7Gk5bB & https://t.co/ApWs8NSUj7 to get notified. #IM3XPOWERD pic.twitter.com/T27HEhtSeA — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) February 26, 2019

Samsung Galaxy M30 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity U display. It features a triple rear camera setup which has an ultra-wide lens. Samsung Galaxy M30 may feature a 13-megapixel primary camera and two 5-megapixel secondary cameras. Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to have 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variant. The M30 will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and will support fast charge. The Samsung Galaxy M30 will cost around Rs 15,000 for its basic model and the Variant with higher RAM will cost around Rs 18,000.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is going to debut just next to the Redmi Note 7’s launch in India. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sports a 48-megapixel camera, runs on the Snapdragon 660 SoC and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

