The all-new Samsung Galaxy M series smartphone Galaxy M30s is said to be launch in India in the mid-September and Samsung lover already could not wait much to buy the upgraded smartphone with the 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Samsung India has already seen the highly-successful online sale of Galaxy M series and once again, Samsung India is all set to bring its new model of M series smartphones i.e. Galaxy M30s. The upcoming M series smartphone will launch in India with 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and expected to hit the Indian markets in mid-September.

The Galaxy M30s will be the first Galaxy M series smartphone which will be powered by the new Exynos-processor, tells industry sources. The smartphone in much-awaited among Samsung lovers.

Samsung has decided to take over all the rival devices like Mi A3, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, and Realme 5 Pro in terms of the quality of the camera. As per industry sources, this time, Samsung has highly focused on its long-lasting battery backup in the upcoming smartphone and it will also support fast-charging mode.

Along with 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, Galaxy M30s is expected to come up with 6,000mAh battery power, whereas, in Galaxy M30, the battery power is 5,000mAh unit. So it is upgraded in the new Galaxy M30s. Also, it is expected to launch with an Exynos 9610 chipset and in two storage variants of 64GB+4GB RAM and 128GB+6GB RAM.

Samsung’s exclusive range of Galaxy M series smartphones was launched earlier this year and in the mid-range budget, Galaxy M30s will be Samsung’s important online-exclusive smartphone during the festive season.

At the beginning of the week, Samsung unveiled the all-new Galaxy A30s and Salaxy A50s smartphones all over the world. Successors to Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50, the newly launched smartphones come up with 4,000mAh battery power, triple rear cameras and allows fast charging and many more features.

All the Samsung lovers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Galaxy M series smartphone as the new smartphone will have various upgraded features with an attractive phone body.

