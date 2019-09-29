Samsung Galaxy M30s, M10s sale on Amazon: Samsung Galaxy M30s and Samsung Galaxy M10s are now available in India. The brand new Galaxy M-series smartphones are available on both Samsung online store and e-commerce website Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M30s is an upgraded version of the previously launched Samsung Galaxy M30. The all-new Samsung Galaxy M30s is powered by a 6000 mAh battery and a 48-megapixel primary rear camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is based on the Android 9.0 Pie and comes with a 6.4-inch display. The smartphone runs on the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor along with 6 GB RAM and a 6000 mAh battery with fast charge support. Samsung Galaxy M30s sports a triple rear camera set up including a 48-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For the sake of selfies, a 16-megapixel front camera is also provided in the smartphone. The smartphone features a 128 GB internal storage and its memory can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card. Samsung Galaxy M30s’ basic variant along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M30s along with 128 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 16,999. The smartphone will be available in three color variants including Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, and Pearl White.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy M10s comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy M10s will run on the Exynos 7884B processor and comes with a 6.4-inch infinity-V Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a battery of 4000 mAh with 15W fast charge support. In terms of camera, Samsung Galaxy M10s comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone also features an 8-megapixel front camera. The Samsung Galaxy M10s’ 3 GB RAM variant along with 32 GB internal storage is available at a price of Rs 8,999. The Galaxy M10s will be available in two color variants including Stone Blue and Piano Black.

