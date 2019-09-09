Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications: Just ahead of its launch, the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M30 have been surfaced online. Samsung Galaxy M30s is going to make its India debut on September 18, 2019, and the phone will be launched in two different variants with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. As per the latest specs leak, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is going to sport a 24-megapixel camera. As per the speculations and the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will sport a triple rear camera set up which will include a 48-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel secondary camera and an 8-megapixel super-wide angle lens. The Galaxy M30 will be available in two different RAM variants including the 4 GB RAM variant along with 64 GB internal memory and 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage.

The senior vice president of Samsung for mobile business, Asim Warsi stated that the Galaxy M30 will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED infinity-U display and will run on the Exynos 9611 processor. The Samsung Galaxy M30s is said to be powered by a battery of 6000 mAh and will come with a USB Type-C port.

In the previous week, Amazon.in unveiled the official design of the Samsung Galaxy M30s. The smartphone will consist of a vertically aligned camera set up and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also rumoured to have a gradient finish. The listing of the Samsung Galaxy M30s on Amazon clarified the date of its India debut. As per the leaks and reports, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available in a price range between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

