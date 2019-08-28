Samsung Galaxy M30s is the revised and improvised version of Galaxy M series smartphone which was launched earlier this year. The smartphone is expected to be launched in Mid-September 2019, however, Samsung has not officially announced any release date for the Samsung Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M30s India Debut: Samsung Galaxy M30s is all set to make its India debut on September 2019. The Samsung Galaxy M30s will be launched with a whopping 6,000 mAh battery and 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens, 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor with f/2.2, and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 setup and the front camera will get 16-megapixel mounted on the rumoured 6.4 inches Infinity-U display for selfie lovers and also for the video calling.

The price of the smartphone will be between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. Samsung will release more of its M series smartphones ahead of the festive season. A new variant of Samsung Galaxy M30 is also undergoing development process. The Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available on the official website of Amazon and on Samsung’s own website (samsung.com) just like other Galaxy M series phones.

Talking about the processor the smartphone will be powered by the new Octa-core Exynos 9610 processor which is new for Galaxy M series phones. Four Galaxy M series phones have already been launched by Samsung including Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M40.

The Galaxy M30s is expected to be launched in Mid-September 2019 during the festive seasons with a lot of offers and discounts. Indian market is full of budget smartphone users and this is the reason that the Indian market is increasingly driven by affordable smartphones priced between (RS7,000-Rs 20,000).

As per the reports, the phone will come in two variants that are 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variants and can also be expanded with a specially dedicated memory card slot in the phone.

However, Samsung has not yet announced the exact launch date for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30s but the teasers are being shared by popular YouTubers and also by the Samsung itself.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App