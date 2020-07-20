Samsung Galaxy M31s to launch on July 30 on Amazon India at 12 pm noon. With advanced and unique specificatons, the sale is supposed to occur in the first week of August.

Amazon India has announced the launch of Samsung Galaxy M31s. The new model is the new generation of Galaxy M31 phone, launched in February 2020.

The official poster of the smart phone has been released by Amazon, and it’s launch date is 30 July 2020 at 12pm. Galaxy M31s comes with a unique camera positioning in the back. The poster reveals an uncommon color among smart phones, a white and blue gradient mix.

The features of the upcoming mobile are spectacular like other Samsung smart phones. It includes a 64 megapixel rear camera which supports the ‘Single Take’ feature; capturing multiple images and videos at once.

Get ready to take your #MonsterShot! #SamsungM31s, packed with India’s leading 64MP Intelli-Cam with Single Take is arriving on 30th July, 12 noon on Amazon. Click here to get notified: https://t.co/YPZEUV0YRJ #GalaxyM31s pic.twitter.com/aRz8zJrZpK — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 20, 2020

Also Read: iPhone 12 batteries expected to be smaller than iPhone 11

The super battery of 6,000 mAh will be available with a 25W fast charger. The display of the phone is also uo to mark, with full HD+ resolution. Speculation has it that Galaxy M31s will oack Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC along with 6 GB ram. Running on Android 10, it also has a 128 GB storage option available.

The cost and availability will be declared soon enough and more details regarding the specifications can be provided to the customer throught the Amazon website’s ‘Notify Me’ option.

The sale of the device is speculated to start from the first week of August on Amazon India.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App