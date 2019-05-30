Samsung Galaxy M40: Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy M40 on June 11, 2019, and just before the debut of the smartphone, the specifications and the price of the smartphone leaked. As per the anticipated specifications, the phone will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery along with SuperAMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy M40: Tech giant Samsung is going to introduce the Galaxy M40 on June 11, 2019. Just before the release of the smartphone, the specifications and features of the smartphone have been leaked. The Samsung galaxy M40 is going to be the first smartphone of the M series to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The smartphone is going to sport a punch hole display which is termed as an infinity-O display by Samsung. Samsung Galaxy M40 is going to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is going to feature a triple lens rear camera of 32 megapixels. The smartphone will be based on the Android Pie and may offer up to 128 GB of internal storage. Other anticipated specifications include that the phone will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery along with SuperAMOLED display. Amazon, which is Samsung’s E-commerce partner has also said that the Samsung Galaxy M40 is going to be released on June 11, 2019, and will be an exclusive product of Amazon. As per the reports, the smartphone will cost around Rs 20,000.

Samsung introduced three brand new smartphones this year under the franchise of M series including the Samsung Galaxy, M10, Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30. The basic model of the Samsung Galaxy M10 which includes 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage was priced at Rs 7,990, on the other hand, the variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage cost Rs 8,990. The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy M20 which includes 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage costs Rs 10,990 and the variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage costs Rs 12,990. The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy M30 which includes 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 14,990 and the variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 17,990

