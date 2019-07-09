Samsung, the much-awaited devices Galaxy Note 10 will be launched at an Unpacked event on August 8, 2019. But before the launch, Samsung Indonesia has posted on Twitter that Samsung Galaxy Note 10 would be a powerful Note 10 device challenging desktops and laptops.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 at an Unpacked event to be held on August 8, 2019. Ahead of the launch, Samsung Indonesia officially had released a small teaser for the smartphone on Twitter. The video is in the form of a tutorial revealing all the details regarding the usage of the device. In the tweet, Samsung Indonesia makers wrote that say goodbye to hassle, and hello to powerful. All of this has been made to suggest that the Galaxy Note 10 will be a powerful Note device.

Expected specifications and pricing of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has been revealed on the Internet.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Specifications

Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display. It may come with up to to 12 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will naturally run with Android Pie-based One UI operating system. The device will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos equivalent. Rumours in the air that a triple-camera setup at the back similar to the Galaxy S10 Plu will also be there. The Galaxy Note 10 will also probably come in an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor like Galaxy S10. Additionally, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro are rumoured to be packed with an upgraded Exynos 9825 chipset. It is rumoured to be based on a 7nm process. It will offer better features such as power efficiency compared to the Exynos 9820 SoC.

Besides the design and specifications, a Russian publication report has claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 will be ranged between $1,100 – $1,200, that is Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000 if converted.

Say goodbye to hassle, and hello to powerful!

Register now on https://t.co/ZwHvMZlCpg & get a chance to win the Next Galaxy! See the Next Powerful Galaxy on August 8, 2019 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/yToGVbq9Bz — Samsung Indonesia (@samsungID) July 8, 2019

Expectations are high that Samsung will introduce two Galaxy Note 10 models, in the year 2019 – Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro. Galaxy Note 10 is expected to go official on August 7.

