Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Quad rear camera setup and other specifications: One of the much-awaited phones of Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to have a launch soon. The phone is going to feature a quad rear camera setup and is expected to support both 5G and 4G LTE networking.

Just days after the Samsung Galaxy S10 models launched globally, now the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to hit the market soon. The latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to have a quad rear camera setup. The quad rear camera setup has four sensors, same as the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G model which also features the quad rear camera setup. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will also support 5G networking. According to the previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will also feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have the model number SM975F, it lacks the numerical zero and has five instead of that as five denotes that Galaxy Note 10 is going to support 5G networking. There is a clear chance of the smartphone featuring a 4G LTE variant for the people.

Due to the quad rear camera setup, People will experience four cameras at the back of the new Galaxy Note 10. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G launched last week and featured a quad rear camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A9 has quad rear camera setup, it has four cameras a the back side.

According to the previous reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.75-inch display and will also feature the in-display fingerprint sensor. The new Note 10 could also feature an Exynos 9825 SoC.

Since Samsung’s S10 Family has just made its debut, the launch of Note 10 will take time and till then a lot of rumours will prevail regarding the specifications of the phone.

