Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is going to be introduced in India on 8 August. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is expected to range between Rs 85,000 to Rs 90,000.

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is going to launch in India on 8 August 2019. The features and specifications have been leaked previously, so there is nothing secret about this product. From the past few months, experts were eager to know about the key specifications of these devices, and somehow, they got succeeded. The photos and renders of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ were leaked on the Internet. And now there is another leak which is confirmed by some reports.

Ishan Agarwal, who is one of the famous Tipster in the Technology and science beats has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is going to add another color variant that is Aura Glow Color which is going to come with the S pen. The color combination was leaked earlier, but there was no name given to it at that point of time.

Key specification and features :

Samsung Galaxy Note S10 and S10+ have slightly different in terms of the screen size. Galaxy Note S10 sports 6.3-inch full HD display while Galaxy Note 10+ is going to sport a 6.8-inch display.

In terms of camera, both smartphones will come with triple rear camera setup including a primary camera of 16-megapixel, a secondary camera of 16-megapixel with a depth sensor of 12-megapixel. For selfie admirers, there will be dual front-facing camera system in Samsung Galaxy S10+ while there will be a single front-facing camera in Galaxy S10.

As per its launch in the US, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, paired with 8GB RAM and onboard storage of 256GB.

Samsung Galaxy Note S10 and S10+ can come with the battery of 3600 mAH and 4300 mAH respectively, which will support fast-charging. The price is expected to starts from Rs 85,000-Rs 90,000

As all the essential features have been leaked, people in India are excited to buy this new generation Samsung Galaxy Note series.

