The smartphones of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series are available at discounted prices on the Airtel online store. The buyers can pre-book their phones on Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CLiQ and selected retail outlets until March 5. Check out all the pries here.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series smartphones are available at discounted prices on the Airtel online store. The smartphones are available for the pre-bookings on Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CLiQ and selected retail outlets until March 5. The pre-bookings of the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphones are now available at an affordable payment. Samsung Galaxy S10 is available with a down payment of Rs. 9,099, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is available with a down payment of Rs. 15,799. The rest of the amount will be paid in the form of 24 EMIs worth Rs. 2,999 for both smartphones.

The Airtel has also listed the smartphones are available for pre-bookings on from Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CLiQ and select retail outlets until March 5. However, the Samsung Galaxy S10e has not been listed on Airtel’s online store. The amount can be paid in the form of EMIs.

The Airtel’s postpaid plan to offer unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100GB monthly data and free subscription to popular online video streaming portals, are included in the plan. While deliveries of the pre-booked S10 series will begin from March 6. The smartphone will be available through both online and offline channels from March 8.

The rates of the Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India, starts from Rs. Rs. 66,900 for the 128GB storage variant. While the Samsung Galaxy S10+ satrts from Rs. 73,900 for the 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S10e, is priced at Rs. 55,900.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy S10 series was announced during the Galaxy unpacked event in San Francisco.

