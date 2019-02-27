South Korean company Samsung will launch Samsung Galaxy S10 on March 6 at New Delhi event at 12 noon on March 6 in India. The company has already sent out the invites on Tuesday confirming the event. The new range includes the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. The price has been globally debuted last week. It is available for pre-orders in the Indian market.

South Korean company Samsung will launch Samsung Galaxy S10 on March 6 at New Delhi event at 12 noon on March 6 in India. The company has already sent out the invites on Tuesday confirming the event. The new range includes the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. The new range globally debuted last week. It is available for pre-orders in the Indian market.

Following are the price tags for Samsung Galaxy series

Galaxy S10 has a price tag of Rs. 66,900

Galaxy S10+ Initial price tag- Rs 73,900

Galaxy S10e will go on sale at Rs. 55,900.

The handsets have already gone on sale in the country starting from March 8. The pre-bookings for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10em, deliveries for those pre-order will start from March 6.

Pre-order booking

For Samsung Galaxy S10 model, Samsung is offering the Galaxy smartwatch at Rs. 9,999 or the Galaxy Buds headphones for Rs. 2,999. Other pre-booking offer upgrade bonus up to Rs. 15,000 as well as an HDFC Bank cashback up to Rs. 6,000. Samsung is also offering EMI offers.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e specifications

Common feature in three handsets

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. All of them run on Android 9.0 Pie with One UI on top.

Galaxy S10 models have an 8nm octa-core Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC in India. Whereas they’re powered by a 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in the US.

S10, S10+

a) Photos and videos front

It has a triple camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 autofocus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f/1.5/ f/2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens.

S10 features



Sported a 6.1-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 550ppi pixel density.

Models have an 8nm octa-core Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC in India. Whereas, it is powered by a 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in the US.

Galaxy S10 comes with 128GB and 512GB storage options

It packs a 3,400mAh battery

Galaxy S10 +

It is sported in a 6.4-inch QHD+ Curved AMOLED display

It comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM option

It has 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants

It has a 4,100mAh battery

Galaxy S10e

It is sported in a 5.8-inch full-HD+ Flat AMOLED display.

Galaxy S10e comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

Galaxy S10e has 128GB and 512GB storage options. There is also microSD card support for storage expansion.

Galaxy S10e comes with a 3,100mAh battery.

Photos and videos

With a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/1.5-f/2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens.

