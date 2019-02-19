Samsung Galaxy S10+price leaked again: Samsung Galaxy S10+ is anticipated to make a debut in the global market at a price which will be as same as the price of Apple iPhone XS Max according to the freshly leaked details of the of the price which got leaked for the second time.

Samsung Galaxy S10+price leaked again: The price of Samsung Galaxy S10+ has been leaked for the second time in a span of 20 days, just days before the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, which is going to happen in San Fransisco on 20th of February 2019. The fresh leaks are of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ which is anticipated to have unique colour options like ceramic black and ceramic white. It will be featuring 12 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage. The most inferior phone in the in this series is the Galaxy S10e will be priced at Rs 60,500 and the least expensive model of Galaxy S10 will be available at a price of Rs 72,700. The topmost variant Samsung galaxy S10+ will be priced close to the iPhone XS Max.

The price for the Galaxy S10+ has been leaked on twitter through a screenshot. The screenshot seems to be captured from an E-commerce portal, shows different models of Samsung Galaxy S10+. The one which is most highlighted in the screenshot is the Samsung Galaxy S10+ ceramic black model with a RAM of 12 GB and 1 TB internal storage which has a price tag of Rs 1,05,500.

The basic price is likely to be the same as the Samsung Galaxy S10+ ceramic white variant. The price which is seen in the screenshot is in the official currency of China known as Yuan Renminbi which clearly states that there may be some chances that the global price of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be a bit higher than that of the Chinese smartphone market. Previously, a report said that Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage will be on sale in Europe at a price of Rs 1,21,000 which is not much lower than the iPhone XS Max variant which costs Rs 1,44,900 in terms of Indian currency in Europe.

