Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 Active hits the Indian Market, details inside: The brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 has been launched in India. It is Samsung's latest rugged tablet which is claimed to work in all the tough and uncertain conditions. It can survive in temperatures like -20 degree Celsius to 71 degree Celsius.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 Active has made a debut in India. Samsung’s latest rugged tablet is MIL-STD-840G certified (military standard for ruggedness) and is invented to provide effective working under tough conditions. The device is certified with IP68 and features a replaceable battery and Knox security. The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 Active can be availed in India from mid of March 2019. It consists of a durable battery of 4,450 mAh and the tablet will be priced near about Rs 50,990 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 Active has high durability and will work even with a wet screen and while wearing thick gloves also. Samsung has made a claim that the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 is protected against accidental shocks, drops and strong vibrations and the device can remain underwater at a length of 1.5-meter and can survive for 30 minutes, can bear extreme temperature from -40 degree Celsius to 80 degree Celsius and can work perfectly under -20 degree Celsius to 71 degree Celsius.

Apart from being so durable, the rugged Tab Active 2 is a regular tablet from inside. It features an 8-inch WXGA display, 3 GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage with micro sd support, 4G LTE support and S Pen and a physical keyboard can be attached to the tablet too.

