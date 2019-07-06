Samsung is going to launch the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 which will come with the battery back up of around 5100 mAH. The price is expected to be around Rs 17,000 and the release date will be announced soon. They also added some prime features which will attract the attention of the buyers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 to debut in July: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Samsung is going to launch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.O 2019. It comes with a metallic design and a display of 16:10. The A series tablet has been liked by the customer as it provides 8mm thickness and compatible for daily use. The major attraction of this tablet is its battery back-up which will be around 5100 mAH.

The official announcement of the price is yet to be made but according to some sources, the price will be around Rs 17000 and the product is expected to debut in the month of July. In addition to this, Samsung also added some prime features and free services like Youtube Premium and Spotify subscription which will be free for the consumers.

Specifications And Features:

The main features of Samsung Tab A 8.O are very similar to the previous models, but the company has added some extra features in it. The tab will be available in 2 variants which are Wifi only and Wi-fi LTE. It has a special mode which is specially made for the kids and is known as “kids home mode”. This mode can be activated from the quick panel.

It includes basic things like schedule, photo, reminder and notes. It comes with 2 colour options which are black and silver. It includes Wifi 802.11 A/B/G/N and the Bluetooth of v4.2 with the USB port 2.0.

For the camera lovers, it has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2 megapixels front camera which also has a camera sensor. There are also dual speakers for a stereophonic audio experience. It runs on Android 9.0 with 8-inch WXGA(1280x 800 pixels). The aspect ration of the screen is 16:10.

The tab will come with quad-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. Also, the tablet has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The major attraction of this tab is its battery back-up which will be around 5100 mAH.

Earlier, this tab was launched in Thailand with S pen support. The weight of the tab will be around 345 gms only.

