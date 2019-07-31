Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Tab S6 debut date unveiled: The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been revealed by the company in an official teaser launch.

Samsung is all set to launch the latest installment of the Note series, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 plus. The company was previously going to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at the Galaxy Note 10 debut event but as per the latest speculations, both the products will be launched at the Samsung Unpacked event. Samsung has unveiled the design of the Galaxy Tab S6 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch accompanied with the launch dates in the end.

The new blog and the teaser released by Samsung shows off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 without naming any of the shown devices. The video as titled as The New Galaxy Tab and Watch though. The clip also shows Samsung’s S pen attached magnetically to the back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

The official teaser launched by Samsung also shows the debut date of the Galaxy Tab S6 which is July 31, 2019, at 7:30 PM IST and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be launched on August 5, 2019, at 7:30 PM IST. There is nothing a secret about both the devices except for their price as the price of both the products is still not confirmed.

Previously, the Galaxy Watch 2 has been leaked several times which included some live images and few key features of the smartwatch too. From the official teaser, it can be figured out that Galaxy Watch Active 2 is going to sport a heart rate sensor which will come with an EKG monitor and a glass watch face that goes until the edges.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 has received more screen time in the official teaser released by Samsung. It can be seen in the teaser that the tab features a dual rear camera setup along with a magnetically attached keyboard and the S pen.

