Samsung which recently announced the Galaxy Note 10 series will launch it in the Indian market has been launched at Samsung’s Opera House store in Bangalore at 12 pm. These smartphones will be available in every in online and offline store from August 23 onwards only to those who had pre-booked in advance. Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 + will be available at a starting price of Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively.

Note 10 series have mostly similar features similar to the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

The phone also comes in two screen variants- Note 10 has a 6.3-inch and the Note 10+ has a 6.8-inch screen, while the S10 has a 6.1-inch screen and S10+ has a 6.4-inch screen. Series of Note has also been known for its bigger screens and with the 6.8-inch screen, the Note 10 plus offers the biggest screen in the market presently until Samsung relaunches the Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Fold which is even bigger like the 7.3-inch screen which can be folded in the middle. Recently, it launched OnePlus 7 Pro, which is likely to be able of its key competitors in the premium segment, with a 6.67-inch screen.

Additionally, it will have a giant AMOLED screen, Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 + has a lot of interesting features to offer.

The stylus, Samsung is being known as S pen, making it one of a kind respectively for the creators, designers and professionals in the move.

Samsung has made a neat trimming of the bezels to accommodate a bigger screen in the same pattern of factor.

Both just that the punch hole design seen in S10 has been sued here but with a slight change in the position it has made it less distracting and not has been placed at the top centres of the screen and not on the right centre side.

Samsung Note 10 series offers more storage than the S10 series and even the base model users are likely to get 256 GB storage with the option to expand to 512 GB via MicroSD card.

The Note 10 series in India is likely to run on Samsung’s Exynos chipset which was used in the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. The units were launched in the US which will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price

The Galaxy Note 10 is available at Rs 69,999 while the Galaxy Note 10+ prices begins at Rs 79,999. There is a whole bunch of pre-booking offers which is being lined up the at the selected retail outlets as well as at the Samsung online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Tata CLiQ, that you can take advantage of.

