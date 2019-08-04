Redmi and Realme had already confirmed that they will soon launch a smartphone which is going to feature a 64-megapixel camera setup. And now as per some leaks, Samsung is also joining the race to launch the first-ever smartphone which will feature 64-megapixel camera setup. The phone is expected to launch as the successor of Samsung Galaxy A70 which was launch earlier on May 2019. The phone received some great reviews from the users, and now Samsung is looking to launch Samsung Galaxy A70s. The phone is expected to launch either in August or September.

Samsung launched its in-build sensor as ISOCELL Bright GW1 back in May 2019. This was the first aforesaid sensor. As per Twitter tipster, Ice Universe claimed that Samsung will install this chip in their upcoming smartphone which will feature 64-megapixel of camera.

Previously, Samsung was planning to launch the first-ever smartphone with the 64-megapixel camera in the sooner, but due to some technical faults, they changed their mind and postponed this idea. But now, Samsung wants to be the first smartphone multinational to launch the 64-megapixel smartphone.

As per some rumours, Samsung Galaxy A70s is very similar to its predecessor Samsung Galaxy A70. The main difference between the two phones is going to be its camera setup. Otherwise, both the phone has identical features. The expected of Samsung Galaxy A70s is likely to fall in the range of Rs 30,000- Rs 32,000. The battle between the trio is going to be exciting as Realme and Redmi had already made the announcement regarding their respective smartphone, which will feature the camera of 64-megapixel.

