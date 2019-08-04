As per the leaks, Samsung can launch a 64-megapixel camera smartphone. The phone is expected to launch either in August or September.

The South Korean multinational smartphone giant, Samsung is ready to come with another flagship, which is expected to be Samsung Galaxy A70s. The company hasn’t confirmed the news yet, but as per some rumours, the phone is going to launch either in August or September. Samsung Galaxy A70s can be the first-ever smartphone to come up with 64-megapixel camera setup.

Earlier, Realme and Redmi confirmed the arrival of their smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera, now as per the rumours, Samsung can be the third smartphone multinational giant to launch a 64-megapixel smartphone.

Leaked Features and Specifications :

As per the leaks, Samsung Galaxy A70s offers 6.7 inches super AMOLED HD display. The phone is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and based on the latest operating system of Android 9.0. Samsung Galaxy A70s will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with Adreno 618 GPU, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of camera setup, Samsung Galaxy A70s is going to feature a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a depth sensor of 5-megapixel. For selfie admirers, the phone offers 32-megapixel of front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A70s is going to back with 4,000mAH battery, which also supports fast charging. This phone will be the successor of Samsung Galaxy A70, which was priced at Rs 27,300. If the reports and leaks are accurate, Samsung Galaxy A70s is expected to price at Rs 30,000-Rs32000.

