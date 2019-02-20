Samsung to surprise with Galaxy Fold at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: The state-of-the-art smartphone is going to be the first foldable phone of Samsung in the world. A quick look of Samsung's foldable phone was presented in a Youtube video released officially by Samsung.

Samsung to surprise with Galaxy Fold at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: The Korean smartphone giant’s much awaited and first foldable smartphone which is likely to be named as Samsung Galaxy Fold or Samsung Galaxy F in anticipated to make a debut at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event along with the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in San Fransisco. Samsung gave a slight hint of their foldable smartphone in the annual developer conference which took place last year in San Fransisco itself.

If one relies on the hints, then it is sure that Samsung is going to name its Foldable phone as Samsung Galaxy F or Samsung Galaxy Fold. A quick look of Samsung’s foldable phone was presented in a Youtube video released officially by Samsung. In addition to this, in the teaser of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, a hint of a phone with a foldable screen was also present. and which indicates that the company is going to introduce its foldable device in the event today.

Samsung has previously shown the preliminary version of the Samsung Galaxy F, which featured a main 7.3-inch screen with ‘infinity flex’ display technology. The phone can be folded into a 4.6-inch screen. Samsung also showcased the ability of the device to run three apps on a simultaneous basis with the use of the ‘Multi-Active Window’ feature. The reports have mentioned it previously that the Samsung Galaxy F will be powered by a 5000 mAh or a 6000 mAh battery.

Samsung may launch four smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e and the most anticipated one is the Samsung Galaxy Fold or Samsung Galaxy F.

