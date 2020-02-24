Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S20 models and Galaxy Z Flip indicated that the South Korean major was back on form. Now Samsung has launched Galaxy S20 Plus, it seems almost perfect.

It seems like a sleeping giant has been woken from slumber. Earlier in the month Samsung’s launch of the Galaxy S20 models and Galaxy Z Flip indicated that the South Korean major was back on form. Last I got a taste of this newfound form with the Z Flip but that notion has been doubly confirmed after testing the Galaxy S20 Plus which goes up on sale in India next week. It is a wonderfully balanced phone which is likely going to be the phone to beat this year – all year long.

Right from its design, features, performance and cameras everything just seems almost perfect. And in an age where Android phones have made it a habit of bungling one aspect of a device or the other, Samsung for once gets almost everything right.

Balance is key to the Galaxy S20 Plus and it starts with the design of the phone. Despite being a large phone with a 6.7-inch screen, it feels slim, compact, well built and yet light. You almost never have all these 4 facets punched together. Samsung has also extended the all-screen aspect of the display further with a central punch hole notch which is smaller than the one on the S10 with smaller bezels on the top and bottom while the sides don’t have the unusable slant that has made previous Samsung phones give an ungainly feel.

And that screen is just wow. It’s the most amazing screen I’ve ever seen on a smartphone. On expected lines, it’s shockingly vibrant and now with the added benefit of the 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response, this screen feels sterling for any kind of work any time.

The performance is obviously very very impressive especially with the screen and 2020 grade Exynos 990 chip, 8GB DDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 memory. It also helps that Samsung has refined One UI which now feels super smooth especially when propelled by this new breed of processing firepower.

The cameras are there for everyone to see. The square module on the back of the S20 Plus makes for a formidable imaging package with 4 cameras stacked together, you get a 64-megapixel telephoto camera supported by twin 12-megapixel sensors for the primary and wide-angle lens and a depth sensor for portraits – Samsung is talking a mean camera game. It also becomes the first smartphone to shoot video in 8K. And this isn’t even the flagship phone in the S20 series this year. Samsung has upped the ante on the cameras for sure. Selfies are also at 40-megapixels which could be very impressive

But there are small things too that Samsung has gotten right. The haptics on this phone is supple while the 4,500mAh battery isn’t only decently large but also charges rapidly thanks to the 45-watt USB PD charging. Then you also get great things like Samsung Pay, some free goodies from Netflix thanks to a new partnership as well as YouTube Premium and Spotify. Microsoft’s apps and services are deeply embedded in this phone including Office and My Phone.

Overall, this is looking like the strongest Samsung Galaxy in years – for sure the most impressive one since the Galaxy S6. And that phone felt almost perfect, just like this one does. The cherry on the top is that it is aggressively priced in India, starting at Rs 73,999.

