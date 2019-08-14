Photo-sharing app Snapchat has announced 3D wearable sunglass cameras called Spectacles 3. It will be third generation wearable glass cameras, which will include new 3D effects for the Snapchat users. With this latest technology, one can click 3D photos and videos by the help of dual cameras to capture good photos with great effects and fine work. Thanks to 3D filters, the users may now add more fun to their photos using 3D option on the App.

The AR graphic effects will help the users to shoot video in high definition quality.

The spectacle 3 will focus on depth and precision of the photograph alongwith focus on the face. Reports say the spectacle 3 will be available online on campany’s official website @spectacles.com from November.

As compare to Spectacles 2, the latest product’s price is two folds of the last model. Snapchat had released Spectacles 2 in 2018 for $150, while Spectacles 3 is likely to coat around $380 and will be available by November 2019.

The key feature of Spectacles 3 the second HD camera which is said to be power new augmented reality creative tools that will double the joy of taking Snaps.

How does it work?

The makers have built new 3D effects into the Spectacles 3 which will power the second camera on shades for depth in every picture.

Although these features are going to be exclusive on these shades, but some reports have claimed that the company is likely to give third-party developers to design these features as well.

The Snap Spectacles 3 will give users the option to capture photos and videos by pressing the button, available on the top of the shades.

Theae glasses will be compatable with all iOS and Android phones and the lights that surround the camera will turn up automatically when the camera on the glasses starts recording.

The company hasn’t changed its battery after good reports and response for battery backup.

Making the big announce, Snapchat said Spectacles 3 will be available in carbon black and mineral colors and it will be able to capture 70 videos and more than 200 photos in one go.

