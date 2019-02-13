Sony has introduced a new smartwatch to raise your level of a regular watch after turning into hardcore gadgetry. It has various features which the users can access conveniently. It allows users to attach any existing watch faces with a smart band. It has added digital features such as fitness tracking and notifications.

The tech giant stated that it will enable the users to choose one of its interchangeable traditional watch faces. One can still access the similar features available on the modern smartwatches.

Wena System: Wear electronics in your sleeves

Sony’s new ‘wena’ system stands for ‘wear electronics naturally’. This technology provide you with a host of features such as contactless payment, fitness tracking and other hardware.

This further allows the users to add smart capabilities to any watch in their collection. this collection should have a gap of 18, 20 or 22mm lug, into which the watch strap fits.





Image credits:Sony

The system is created by Sony employee Teppei Tsushima as part of the company’s Seed Acceleration Programme (SAP). The programme encourages employees to propose and create new product ideas.

Comparison with other smartwatches

The wena system has a small one or two line display on the strap for digital information, which separates the digital aspects of the device from the analogue.

Contrary to it, the majority of the current smartwatches or wearables feature digital touchscreens features mimic the users interactions with their mobile phone.

Wena Fitness version

Sony said, Users can easily wear the strap without a watch face, instead using it as a fitness tracking band. Therefore, the fine wrist has wena wrist has an active version.

It also features with GPS tracking and heart-rate sensors to help monitor exercise.

