Sony Xperia 1, the much-awaited product of Sony, was launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. With an ultra-tall, 21:9 CinemaWide display and HDR support, the new phone is a successor to the Xperia XZ3. It was initially rumoured as the Xperia XZ4. It has been touted as the 4K OLED phone. It has also been provided with a triple rear camera setup on the Xperia 1 which is powered by an Eye AF technology and supports up to 10 fps burst shooting with AF/ AE tracking.

Additionally, the Xperia 1 comes with a pre-loaded comes with a creator mode. This will deliver a professional-level colour accuracy. Dolby Atmos has been integrated to offer a surround sound experience.

Sony Xperia 1 price, other details

Although at the launch, Sony didn’t announce the price, but, as per reports the Xperia 1 has been priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 74,200). It will be put on sale in the US from late Spring in Black and Purple colour options. The new model introduced in the global markets will be Black, Grey, Purple, and White colour variants.

Sony Xperia 1 specifications, features

Sony Xperia 1 is different from iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S10 and LG G8 ThinQ in various features. It has ultra-tall CinemaWide display which works with an all-new multi-window UI. This smartphone has also a dedicated Game Enhancer to enhance your gaming experience on the large screen.

Sony Xperia 1 storage and other features

Sony Xperia 1 has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Sensors on the Xperia 1 include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, fingerprint sensor, game rotation vector, geomagnetic rotation vector, gyroscope, hall sensor, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an RGBC-IR sensor.

The phone packs a 3,300mAh battery that supports Xperia adaptive charging and comes with smart stamina and stamina Mode.

Smartphone also has a dedicated Game Enhancer feature that enhances gaming experience on the large screen.

Sony Xperia 1 camera

For all the camera lovers, the Sony Xperia 1 comes with a dual photodiode technology which is designed to provide fast autofocus in low light conditions.

It has technologies such as RAW noise reduction, Eye AF, and 10fps AF/ AE (autofocus and auto exposure) in the burst mode. It has an optical shot technology on the top fo a hybrid stabilisation system which uses a unique algorithm in order to resist shakes while capturing objects on the move.

Photos and videos

For photos and videos, the Xperia 1 has a triple rear camera setup at the back. The camera setup has a 12-megapixel primary Exmor RS for mobile sensor with an f/1.6, 78-degree lens as well as OIS photo and hybrid OIS/ EIS video stabilisation support.

There is a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4, 135-degree wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4, 45-degree lens along with OIS photo and OIS/ EIS video stabilisation support.

It has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat along with an f/2.0, 84-degree wide-angle lens.

Dual SIM

Dual-SIM (Nano) Sony Xperia 1 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR (1644×3840 pixels) OLED CinemaWide display along with a 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Display panel supports 10-bit tonal gradation and has a wide colour space ITU-R BT.2020 and DCI-P3 with Illuminant D65.

Further there is a Master Monitor colour reproduction. It is also powered by Sony’s X1 for mobile engine.

