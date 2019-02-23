Sony Xperia L3, Xperia 1, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia 10, details leaked ahead of launch: The price details, specifications and release date of all the four phones of Sony i.e., Sony Xperia L3, Xperia 1, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia 10 have been leaked. All four phones are expected to hit the Global market by the mid-2019.

Sony will host an event on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona next week where the Japanese heavyweight is anticipated to introduce a new series of phones. Speculations are rife that Sony Xperia XA3, Sony Xperia XZ4, Sony Xperia L3, Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra will be launched in the event, however, according to recent reports doing rounds in media, Xperia 1, Xperia 10 and the Xperia 10 Plus will be introduced in the Mobile World Congress. All the three phones are said to sport a 21:9 CinemaWide display. A recent report has also revealed the price, specifications and the release date of all the four phones i.e., Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 and the Xperia L3. The Xperia 10 and the Xperia 10 plus will be mid-ranged phones, while Xperia 1 will be the most expensive one and the Xperia L3 will lie near the mark of Rs 15,000.

The Sony Xperia L3 will be low on budget and will be available at a price of Rs 14,150. It will also hit the market in April.

Sony Xperia 1 will feature a triple rear camera setup and the fingerprint sensor will be at the side of the phone. It will run on Snapdragon 855 SoC and Android Pie. The phone will be featuring a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. Xperia 1 will have a 12-megapixel camera at the back accompanied by a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens. For selfies, Xperia 1 will sport an 8-megapixel front camera which will have a feature of 3D photo capturing. Xperia 1 will be powered by a 3,300 mAh battery and will have 4G LTE connectivity along with dual sim slots and is said to be water and dust resistant. The Sony Xperia 1 will be available at a price of Rs 78,000 and will hit the global market in June.

Sony Xperia 10 and the Xperia 10 Plus will feature a dual rear camera setup which is horizontally aligned. The fingerprint sensor will be side-mounted in both the phones. Both Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus will operate on the Android Pie. Xperia 10 will have a 6-inch screen while Xperia 10 Plus will have a 6.5-inch display. Xperia 10 will feature a Snapdragon 630 processor and the Xperia 10 Plus will have a Snapdragon 636 processor. Xperia 10 will be available in 3 GB RAM variant with 64 GB internal storage and the Xperia 10 Plus will have 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant. Both the phones have expandable memory up to 512 GB with a microSD card. Xperia 10 will be powered by a 2,870 mAh battery and the Xperia 10 Plus will be powered by a 3000 mAh battery. Xperia 10 will have a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera set up at the back while Xperia 10 Plus will have a 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera setup, both the phones will feature an 8-megapixel front camera. The Sony Xperia 10 will cost around Rs 28,400 and the Xperia 10 Plus will be priced near about Rs 35,500. Both of the phones are expected to launch in the month of April.

Xperia L3 will be the most budget-friendly phone of the series. It will feature a dual rear camera setup. The phone will operate on Android Oreo and will run on MediaTek 6762 processor. Xperia L3 will have a 3 GB RAM and a 13-megapixel camera accompanies with a 2-megapixel sensor at the back. For selfies, the phone will be featuring an 8-megapixel front camera, and the phone will be powered by a 3,300 mAh battery.

However, all the details are still not exactly confirmed but according to the leaks one can rely on the mentioned one.

