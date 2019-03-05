Spotify India notches up 1 million subscribers in a week: Spotify India successfully grabbed one million subscribers in its very first week in India. The app is giving a tough competition to similar music streaming apps like the Saavn, Amazon Music, Gaana, Apple Music and Wynk Music. Spotify has a large collection of regional language stuff which is going to attract a lot of users to Spotify.

Spotify India notches up 1 million subscribers in a week: Spotify made its debut in India last week and definitely, it has served as a delight for the Indian Music Listeners. Spotify has confirmed that in the very first week of their debut in India, the company has crossed 1 million subscribers. The 1 Million subscribers include both the Premium service subscribers and the people with free subscription. This is a very motivating start for the music streaming service in India. The growth of Spotify in India is tremendous as previously Spotify was unable to gather a large number of subscribers in such a short time span.

According to the latest reports, India has about 150 million subscribers for various music streaming devices and about 14 per cent of them use the service coupled with their mobile plan or use Amazon Music streaming service which comes with the Amazon Prime subscription. Gaana, an Indian music streaming app recorded 75 million subscribers in August 2019.

Spotify is facing some legal clashes against Warner Music which means that Indian users will get a restricted number of songs from the artists such as Steve Aoki, Linkin Park, Pharrell Williams, Lukas Graham, Madonna, Katy Perry and a few more. Spotify in India is focusing on content related to the regional language which means that one can stream a lot of Tamil, Punjabi and Telegu songs in the app.

Spotify subscription is available in India at much lower rates than any other country like the US. The Spotify provides a 30 day free trial to its users and charges Rs 119 for a month and the plan for one year costs Rs 1189.

At the current time, Spotify is available for smartphones, Windows 10 PCs, macOS computing devices, tablets, Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation and Android TV. Spotify also goes well with the Android Auto in-car infotainment and the Apple CarPlay platforms.

