Spotify launched in India: The music streaming app Spotify has been launched in the Indian markets. The Spotify music application is available for the iphone users and Android users on the App Store, Google Play and Microsoft Store for download. Spotify's subscription starts at Rs. 119 per month or music lovers can enjoy other plans. Below are the details about the International music app Spotify.

Spotify launched in India: The music streaming app Spotify has been launched in the Indian markets and is now available on the App Store, Google Play and Microsoft Store for download. Spotify is an international music-streaming application and available for free to download for Android, iPhone, or Windows 10 users. According to the reports, the Spotify subscription starts at Rs. 119 per month, while music lovers can take an annual pack for Rs 1,189 for a year. Other plans include a one day plan for Rs 13, a seven-day plan for Rs 39, a three-month plan for Rs 389, and a six-month plan worth Rs 719.

After downloading the application, Spotify will ask you to choose music you like, in order to better recommend other stuff based on its algorithms. There is a difference between the Spotify application available for Android and iOS that users can not sign up for the subscriptions on Apple phone as the makers are trying to avoid the cut to Apple. While users can play the music they like without any problem or restriction.

A Music company official told the media, that some people are facing trouble to log in and it shows an error saying “Spotify is currently not available in your country”. To get rid of such problem, tap on the Get Premium in Spotify option, then tap the profile icon, it will run smoothly.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More