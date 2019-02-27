Here is the good news to all the Indian music app users, widely known music streaming services, Spotify is offering cheaper premium offers in India. The application which is now available for the download, on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store and Windows 10 app store has list of subscription plans. check out the cost.

Spotify, the much-awaited application, has been launched in India. The application is now available for the download, on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store and Windows 10 app store. One of the widely appreciated Music streaming services is making efforts to expand its base outside the US market. India has been one of top priorities to woo the Indian audience. The subscription plans in India are cheaper than the United States. Daniel Ek, Spotify Founder and CEO made a similar statement.

Subscription plans

It is offering a 30-day free trial for Spotify Premium after which it will start charging Rs 119 a month. Also offering recharge-like top-up options which start as low as Rs 13 for 1 day. Users are offering a top-up recharges via Paytm.

The top-up plans are Rs 39 for seven days, Rs 129 for one month, Rs 389 for three months, and Rs 719 for six months.

The annual subscription plan is priced at Rs 1,189. Students can avail up to 50% discount on monthly subscription.

However, the free version of Spotify offers has a limited access to content. It covers India-specific genres such as Bollywood, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu along with international music.

To subscribe to the premium version, iPhone users in India are requested to visit the official Spotify website. The Android users can sign up for the premium version from the application. Some users are facing issues with the Android app, though. Spotify premium offers ad-free unlimited music, podcasts and offline support.

Spotify vs competition (premium version)

Apple Music is available for a monthly subscription rate of Rs 120. There is a student plans starting at Rs 60. Google’s Play Music is available for Rs 99 per month. Saavn is offering a premium Saavn Pro an initial plan of Rs 95. While Wynk Music, which is mostly with several Airtel plans, is available for Rs 120 per month.

