Spotify Premium latest news: The free trial period of the Spotify Premium has been extended to a time span of 3 months. All the users can enjoy the free service for a time span of three months.

Spotify Premium latest news: Spotify is going to provide its new Premium subscribers with an extended trial period from one month to three months. The latest update was announced by Spotify on Thursday. The three months trial plan is now available for the student and individual plans will be applicable on the duo and family plans in the upcoming months. As per the expectations, the Spotify Premium trials plan is open for the people who haven’t tried premium in the past.

Spotify’s chief Premium Business Officer Alex Norstrom said that music and podcasts play an important role in people’s lives so they wanted to provide users with three months with everything Spotify Premium can offer. He also said that it takes a bit of time fully experience all the features available in the Premium, so the company is trying to provide an apt amount of time to people so they can explore the on-demand access to more than 50 million track and billions of playlists and around 4.5 lakh podcasts for free.

In order to compete with Apple Music, Spotify’s extended three-month trial is now the maximum time span of trial offered by any international giants including Amazon Prime Music and YouTube Music as they both offer a one-month free trial only.

In order to avail the 90 days free trial of Spotify Premium, you just need to access Spotify.com/Premium or Spotify.com/Student, as applicable. Spotify claims to have around 100 million Premium subscribers all around the globe in 80 days.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App