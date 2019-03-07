Spotify's first week in India: In Its very first week in India, music streaming app Spotify notched 1 million subscribers and is doing continuously well. The Indian music listeners are loving the app as it has a lot of different options including regional songs as well.

Spotify made its debut in India last week and just in a week, Spotify has successfully grabbed one million registered users. The users are loving the app’s interface and working as they are experiencing high-quality content that too with a lot of regional and unique options. The app provides the users with free on-demand content, multi-platform play and personalization options including different languages and genres. Spotify surveyed to figure out the most searched songs, playlists, artists and genres by the users. According to the survey 68 per cent of artists and songs in the top 50 searches are from other parts of the globe than India. The most searched artists belonged to India and the most streamed songs represent music from all around the globe. The top 10 playlists consist of music from many different languages which portrays the diversity in the taste of Indian music listeners.

Here are the lists of the top 10 artists, playlists, songs, and genres according to the survey done by Spotify:

Top 10 Artists:

1. Arijit Singh

2. Ariana Grande

3. Tanishk Bagchi

4. Badshah

5. Post Malone

6. Neha Kakkar

7. BTS

8. A.R. Rehman

9. Selena Gomez

10. Pritam

Top 10 Spotify Playlists:

1. Today’s Top Hits

2. Top Hits Hindi

3. Top Hits Punjabi

4. Bollywood Romance

5. Bollywood Butter

6. Sound of Mumbai

7. Sleep

8. Bollywood Party

9. RAP 91

10. Desi Hits

Top 10 Songs:

1. Sucker by Jonas Brothers

2. I Can’t Get Enough by Benny Blanco ft. Selena Gomez, J Balvin and Tainy

3. 7 rings by Ariana Grande

4. Shallow by Lady Gaga

5. Sunflower by Post Malone

6. Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored by Ariana Grande

7. Duniyaa (from movie Luka Chuppi) by Akhil

8. Con Calma by Daddy Yankee

9. I’m So Tired by Lauv

10. Talk by Khalid

Top 10 Genres

1. Pop

2. Dance Pop

3. Desi Hip Hop

4. Desi

5. Filmi

6. Indian Pop

7. Post-teen Pop

8. Modern Bollywood

9. Sufi

10. Pop Rap

