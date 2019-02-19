A group of collectors included Jim Halperin, Rich Lecce, Robert B Lecce Numismatist, Florida and Zac Gieg had acquired an unopened copy of the classic video game Super Mario Bros at an auction in the United States market at Heritage Auctions in Dallas on February 6, at $80,000/£62,000 ($100,150 including premium), according to US Gamer. With this, it has set an auction record to be sold out at six-figure video game sale.

An unopened copy of the classic video game Super Mario Bros has been sold out at an auction for the NES in the United States market at Heritage Auctions in Dallas on February 6, at $80,000/£62,000 ($100,150 including premium). The group of collectors included Jim Halperin, Rich Lecce, Robert B Lecce Numismatist, Florida and Zac Gieg had acquired the game, according to US Gamer. With this, it has become as the first six-figure video game sale. This particular copy is extremely rare in the market. This is the only known ‘sticker sealed’ copy that has been granted a Near Mint grade of 9.4 and a Seal Rating of A++. Previously, Nintendo had sold two sticker sealed copies of the game at the test market.

They were launched in New York and Los Angeles between 1985 and 1986. It was not the usual shrink wrapped copies. This is one of the two copies, and, remains are unopened.

Who are the buyers?



Jim Halperin is the founder and co-chairman of Heritage Auctions. While Rich Lecce is among the pioneers of video game collectors and owner of Robert B Lecce Numismatist of Boca Raton, Florida. Zac Gieg is the owner of Just Press Play Video Games in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Heritage Auctions started selling vintage video games, each professionally graded by Wata Games, in January.

Not seen yet in market

Comparing the purchase to the Golden Age comic book Action Comics #1, Zac Gieg said, this is the first appearance of the Superman of video games. Since, it is really difficult to find an open copy of this version, but a sealed copy is immensely precious. He didn’t expect to see, even after selling vintage video games for over 20 years.

