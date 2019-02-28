Swatch accuses Samsung of copying watch faces: The Swiss watchmaker Swatch has accused Samsung of copying their look and designs. One of the copies design was of $650,000 and due to the financial loss faced by the Swiss watchmaker, they have demanded a compensation of $100 million.

Samsung is a copycat, says Swiss watchmaker Swatch: Just a few days after Samsung launched its Galaxy Watch Active, the company’s third-party developers have been sued for copying the face of the smartwatch from the Swiss watchmaker Swatch. Swatch filed a lawsuit for $100 million on February 22, 2019. The complaint filed by Swatch is filled with a number of images of various watches that appear exactly like the Samsung Smartwatches including the Samsung Gear Sport, Frontier and Gear S3 Classic.

Swatch has stated that more than 30 Samsung watch faces were identical to the trademarks already owned by Swatch. Swatch’s complaint accused Samsung of using unjust business practices and also mentioned that this will mislead the consumers to believe that Samsung and Swatch are in a business deal.

Swatch mentioned that they reached out to Samsung directly in late December and listed a number of watch faces which were visually identical to the watch face created by Swatch. After this incident, Samsung confirmed on February 15th that they have deleted some of the watch faces but they are not going to delete all of them.

In consideration to Samsung’s response, Swatch filed a lawsuit against Samsung and called the company for a trial in New York and has demanded an amount of $100 million for the damages incurred by them. One of the copied design was a replica of one of a kind Jaquet Droz Tropical Bird Repeater which is worth $650,000.

