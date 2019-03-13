Tik Tok has crossed one billion downloads worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app has completed almost 663 million installs in 2018 alone. Taking on Facebook, which was installed 711 times last year and Instagram, which was installed around 444 million in 2018.

Tik Tok has crossed 250 million downloads in India. The video-sharing app has gained much importance in the country since its inception. Tik Tok, a video-sharing and short video-creating app, has almost millions of Bollywood songs for which people doing silly antics, from lip-syncing or dancing to popular songs. The app which enables people to create short videos and Bollywood to local regional dialogues has created a record by leaving Instagram, Facebook behind.

The app, which was declared as the most entertaining app in India last year by Google Play Awards 2018, has estimated 43 per cent of new users from India last month as compared to 9.5 per cent in January last year.

Meanwhile, In United States, the app has marked remarkable progress as 9 per cent of TikTok installs were recorded. The worldwide new users reached to 71.3 million, excluding China.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu MLA Thameemun Ansari had claimed that the younger generation is hooked to Tik Tok app and is getting pushed on the path of cultural degeneration. The government of Tamil Nadu has not banned the app so far.

