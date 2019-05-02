TikTok latest features: Tik-Tok has introduced a new safety in-app quiz in India. The quiz has many questions pertaining to online users safety. The app will also announce that it will add a Device Management feature very soon and will improve its notification tab

TikTok latest features: Tik-Tok has introduced a new safety in-app quiz in India after its comeback in the Indian market. The quiz is created in order to focus on internet awareness. Chinese app has introduced quiz on the occasion of Safer Internet Day on February 5. Though launching the in-app quiz, Tik-Tok has aimed 5 million new users successfully. However, TikTok will add a Device Management feature very soon and also upgrade its notification tab.

The quiz will be available in India, Europe and throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia. The quiz has various answers to questions like general safety ideas, the user account with a strong password and recognition of phishing, suspicious email or website. The video-sharing app also launched a #SafeHumSafeInternet campaign to aware the users of online safety and security.

Recently, Madras High Court has lifted the ban over TikTok which caused them the loss of approximately Rs 3.48 crores and also suggested the team of TikTok to revamp its policies, tools and resources to promote a positive and safe app environment. This quiz has performed successfully in encouraging user security and it is expected that TikTok may introduce lots of new safety features in the coming days.

As per the officials, a Device Management feature will allow users to manage their login devices to prevent their accounts from being hacked. The app also said that the team is working on its notification tab and notification controls. As per the data of a survey, the app added nearly 90 million users in India in the first quarter of this year.

About TikTok:

In China, TikTok is also known as Douyin. This is an iOS and Andriod app for creating short music videos of 3 to 15 seconds and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds. Now it’s a pioneer of video app in Asia, United States of America and other parts of the world. The app is available in 38 languages and was developed by ByteDance. The video-sharing app can be downloaded via Google Play and the App Store.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App