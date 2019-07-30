The parent company of TikTok, ByteDance is soon going to introduce its own smartphones very soon. The specifications and the price of the smartphone is still not confirmed.

The parent company of one of the most used videos posting and sharing app, TikTok, has claimed that it is going to develop its own smartphone. As per the reports, the owners of TikTok have confirmed that they are planning to manufacture a self-branded smartphone following its deal with the technology company known as the Smartisan Technology which is one of the most popular smartphone maker based in China.

The making of the smartphone in collaboration with the Smartisan Technology is going on with a pace as said by a spokeswoman of the TikTok parent company ByteDance. At present, it is still not clear if the device will run on the operating system Android or any new operating system will be developed by the company. There are still no complete details about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone from the TikTok’s parent company ByteDance.

The claimed smartphone is in the stage of development for around seven months, and the effort is being led by a former executive at Smartisan technology, Wu Dezhou, which is based on China’s well-known news outlet.

ByteDance via its TikTok platform has developed significantly over the past few years as the popularity of the app has been increased on a high scale amongst the youth and nowadays people are using it everywhere in the world.

At present, there are more than 120 million users in India and it has approximately 500 million active users across the world. But TikTok was in controversies for a long time in India. Previously, in April, a ban was imposed on TikTok by the Madras high court and the court also asked the central government to ban the app in the whole country due to the obscene content on the app which was a threat to the children using the platform for their entertainment purposes.

Both the Google Play Store and Apple app store removed the app from their stores but soon after the ban got lifted by the high court, TikTok removed around six million videos from its platform.

