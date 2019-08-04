TikTok, which has so far been the ultimate platform to make quirky videos or song do-overs is all set to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission as part of its drive to promote quality content. Lately, the app received much flak for its pornographic elements, therefore, in a move to make damage control, the app has collaborated with NGO Bhumi to support the clean Indian drive.

As part of the collaboration, TikTok launched #CleanIndia challenge to make people understand the relevance of cleanliness and sanitation in the country. Through this challenge, the users will be required to make videos related to a cleaning activity in their neighbourhood. So basically, they will be required to clean their neighborhood and upload the same video on TikTok to create awareness. This will trickle up to the Swachh Bharat mission.

Besides the #CleanIndia challenge with TikTok, NGO Bhumi will also look for other ways to promote Swachh Bharat mission such as more cleanliness drives across the country. The idea to collaborate with TikTok was to establish NGO’s pan-India approach when it comes to cleanliness drive, said an NGO official.

Clean India Agar hum kar sakte hain to aap bhi kar sakte hain. Swachchta banaye rakhein aapne aas pas.One small step taken today will give you a bigger result tomorrow.Participate in #CleanIndia by telling us what you did today to make your surroundings clean and tidy. Tag us and use the hashtag #CleanIndia.Varun Pruthi Posted by TikTok on Saturday, 3 August 2019

TikTok India director Nitin Saluja said as part of PM Modi’s clean India drive, it was decided that the app would launch a unique challenge in which users will be required to promote Swachh Bharat mission. He added that the idea was to promote significant health and economic benefits of Swachh Bharat mission through the strong user base of TikTok So far the app has been criticized for its content and promotion of objectionable content, and its latest move is aimed at mending its image,

