Affordable Premium phones: Searching for a new smartphone in the market but cannot afford to buy the flagship phones. The solution to it is the new affordable premium phones. These smartphones offer the latest technology combined with premium design, reliable software and cutting edge features. Companies like OnePlus, Samsung and Honor offer smartphones in these categories. Asus has also joined the list of affordable Smartphones with its new 6z smartphone. However, Oneplus 7 pro is the most Popular premium smartphone available in the market out of all these.

Here is a list of best five affordable premium mobile phones in India.

5. iPhone XR: The company launched iPhone XR along with the iPhone XS and XS Max. The phone has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD) and comes with a metal body. It is IP67 water and dust resistant and can maintain a depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes. iPhone XR also supports wireless charging and works with Qi chargers. As for Camera, the smartphone offers 12-megapixels wide-angle camera and 7-inch megapixel front camera. Other camera features also include features like animoji and memoji and smart HDR.

The phone retails at Rs 76,900 however iPhone XR is available at the price of Rs 59,900.00 at Amazon



4. Samsung Galaxy S10e: Samsung offers Samsung Galaxy S10e as its affordable product among the flagship series. Samsung Galaxy S10e comes with all the s10 series features and has 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of Built-in storage. Galaxy S190e comes with 5.8-inch FHD+AMOLED display with a megapixel wide-angle lens and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Samsung Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs 55,990 bt can get it at a lower price in at Amazon for Rs 50,900.



3.Honor 20 pro: Priced at Rs. 39,999, Honor 20 Pro will be launched on June 25, 2019. Honor 20 Pro features include quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. the phone also has a Punch-hole 32-megapixel selfie camera. Honor 20 Pro comes with Huawei P30 Pro’s night mode, 4000mAh battery, and 8GB plus 256GB storage.

2.Asus 6z: After the launch of 6z smartphones, Azuz has also entered the category of Affordable premium smartphones. The smartphone has an edge-to-edge 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. The highlighted features of Asus 6z is it’s amazing flip cameras which work for both rear and front photography. Asus 6z comes with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage and is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone has a massive 5,000 battery with quick charge 4.0 support. The cost of Asus6z starts at Rs 31, 999 and is offered in 3 variants.



1.OnePlus 7 Pro: The best among the premium phones OnePlus 7 Pro offers a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display and comes with a Snapdragon 855 chipset. It has a built-in storage of 256GB and offers a pop-up 16-megapixel selfie camera.OnePlus 7 pro also has the feature of Triple-camera setup of 48-megapixel, 8 megapixel, and 16-megapixel. The phone is powered up by a 4000mAh battery and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 9. OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999.

