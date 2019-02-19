The Indian smartphone industry is witnessing a lot of hike in the usage of smartphones and is regularly trying to fulfil the needs of smartphone users by availing them an efficient device at an affordable rate. A person who is searching for a good deal under Rs 10,000 can go and have a look at the flagships of leading smartphone giants like Asus, Realme, Xiaomi and now one of the most well-known brands, Samsung has also stepped into providing smartphones under Rs 10,000 that too with a lot of features. Consumers have the choice between the stock Android interface and custom Android interface. The basic feature which is common in most of the smartphones under Rs 10,000 is the dual camera feature and a highly durable battery.
If you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 10,000 then you can consider the list below:
Comio X1 Note (Rs 6,199)
Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB
Screen size: 6 inches
Front camera: 8-megapixel
Rear camera: 13 + 5-megapixel dual rear camera
Redmi 6 (Rs 8,499)
Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB
Screen size: 5.5 inches
Front camera: 5MP
Rear camera : 12MP
Honor 7C (Rs 9,999)
Storage capacity: 3GB+32 GB /4GB+64GB
Screen size: 6 inches
Front camera: 8-megapixel
Rear camera: 13-megapixel
Redmi 6A (Rs 6,599)
Storage capacity: 2GB+16GB
Screen size: 5.5 inches
Front camera: 5-megapixel
Rear camer: 16-megapixel
Redmi Y2 (Rs 9,999)
Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB/ 4GB+64GB
Screen size: 6 inches
Rear camera: 12-megapixel
Front camera: 16-megapixel
Lenovo K9 (Rs 8,999)
Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB
Screen: 5.7 inches
Rear camera: 13 + 5-megapixel Rear camera
Front camera: 13 + 5-megapixel Dual Front Camera
Moto E5 (Rs 8,999)
Sorage capacity: 2GB+16GB
Screen size: 5.7 inches
Rear camera: 13-megapixel
Infinix Note 5 (Rs 8,999)
Storage capacity: 3GB+ 32GB/ 4GB+64GB
Screen size: 5.99 inches
Rear camera: 12-megapixel
Front camera: 16-megapixel
Realme 2 (Rs 9,4990)
Screen size: 6.2 inches
Rear camera: Dual rear camera 13+2-megapixel
Front camera: 8-megapixel
Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB/ 4GB+64GB
10.Or G (Rs 7,999)
Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB/ 4GB+64GB
Screen size: 5.5 inches
Front camera: 16-megapixel
Rear camera: 13+13-megapixel Dual rear camera
