Top 10 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India: The craze of using smartphones has increased in India at a very large scale and now the companies are trying their best to provide an affordable smartphone to their customers with a lot of features. Here are the top 10 smartphones under Rs 10,000 for which you can go for.

The Indian smartphone industry is witnessing a lot of hike in the usage of smartphones and is regularly trying to fulfil the needs of smartphone users by availing them an efficient device at an affordable rate. A person who is searching for a good deal under Rs 10,000 can go and have a look at the flagships of leading smartphone giants like Asus, Realme, Xiaomi and now one of the most well-known brands, Samsung has also stepped into providing smartphones under Rs 10,000 that too with a lot of features. Consumers have the choice between the stock Android interface and custom Android interface. The basic feature which is common in most of the smartphones under Rs 10,000 is the dual camera feature and a highly durable battery.

If you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 10,000 then you can consider the list below:

Comio X1 Note (Rs 6,199)

Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB

Screen size: 6 inches

Front camera: 8-megapixel

Rear camera: 13 + 5-megapixel dual rear camera

Redmi 6 (Rs 8,499)

Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB

Screen size: 5.5 inches

Front camera: 5MP

Rear camera : 12MP

Honor 7C (Rs 9,999)

Storage capacity: 3GB+32 GB /4GB+64GB

Screen size: 6 inches

Front camera: 8-megapixel

Rear camera: 13-megapixel

Redmi 6A (Rs 6,599)

Storage capacity: 2GB+16GB

Screen size: 5.5 inches

Front camera: 5-megapixel

Rear camer: 16-megapixel

Redmi Y2 (Rs 9,999)

Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB/ 4GB+64GB

Screen size: 6 inches

Rear camera: 12-megapixel

Front camera: 16-megapixel

Lenovo K9 (Rs 8,999)

Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB

Screen: 5.7 inches

Rear camera: 13 + 5-megapixel Rear camera

Front camera: 13 + 5-megapixel Dual Front Camera

Moto E5 (Rs 8,999)

Sorage capacity: 2GB+16GB

Screen size: 5.7 inches

Rear camera: 13-megapixel

Infinix Note 5 (Rs 8,999)

Storage capacity: 3GB+ 32GB/ 4GB+64GB

Screen size: 5.99 inches

Rear camera: 12-megapixel

Front camera: 16-megapixel

Realme 2 (Rs 9,4990)

Screen size: 6.2 inches

Rear camera: Dual rear camera 13+2-megapixel

Front camera: 8-megapixel

Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB/ 4GB+64GB

10.Or G (Rs 7,999)

Storage capacity: 3GB+32GB/ 4GB+64GB

Screen size: 5.5 inches

Front camera: 16-megapixel

Rear camera: 13+13-megapixel Dual rear camera

