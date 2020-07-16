On Wednesday, in a Bitcoin scam, dozens of high-profile verified Twitter accounts including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Warren Buffet were hacked. The cryptocurrency scam may have netted upwards of Rs. 90 lakh in a matter of 2 hours.

The Bitcoin Scammers circulated spam messages from their profiles asking people to donate money to a Bitcoin wallet address embedded as a link. So no, sending your bitcoin to a random digital address will not result in twice as much bitcoin being sent back to you.

Many on Twitter were amused by how the hackers had silenced some of the biggest voices with one more.

Some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools were successfully targeted by these hackers and we believe its a coordinated social engineering attack, Twitter said.

We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

Trolling and online skepticism was fuelled by this attack.

After seeing #twitterhacked trending

Verified accounts getting hacked;

Me and my Bois with 10 followers; pic.twitter.com/NiPlePd47C — Abhinav Tripathi (@the___abhi) July 16, 2020

#twitterhacked

*Hackers targeting verified account* Me wid 9 followers pic.twitter.com/cHpuOokfLd — 𝓐𝓶𝓪𝓷 𝓚𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻 𝓡𝓸𝔂 (@DatingWithBooks) July 16, 2020

Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Barrack Obama, Apple & Uber were hacked yesterday.

The suspect~ #twitterhacked pic.twitter.com/r7HsApSZko — Harsh kumar (@9augustleo) July 16, 2020

Twitter Security system’s vulnerabilities were also exposed by this high profile attack. It is one of Twitter’s worst infringements of privacy.

Twitter tweeted that some users may be unable to tweet and while Twitter works to correct the situation, password resets may be disabled for a while.

A now-deleted tweet from Musk’s account read that I’m feeling generous because of Covid-19. I’ll double any BTC payment set to my BTC address for the next hour. Good luck, and stay safe out there!

