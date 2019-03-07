Twitter launches its first analytics tool to measure video engagement: The Timing is Everything tool is soon going to be launched. It is Twitter's first publisher insights tool which will provide people with the maximum engaging time.

Twitter launches its first analytics tool to measure video engagement: The micro-blogging site Twitter is going to launch its first publisher insights tool known as ‘Timing is Everything’. The publisher insights tool ‘Timing is Everything’ is created in order to help the publishers perform more efficiently and generate large revenue from the micro-blogging site. Instead of just showing when the organic followers of the publishers were streaming their video posts, ‘Timing is everything’ also displays the time period of the day when most of the users generally watch any video on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The feature helps the publishers to figure out the maximum engagement time while watching video content on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The Product Manager of Twitter, Ellen Fitzgerald tweeted that the ‘Timing is Everything’ tool shows the data history of audience streaming and engaging with a video and will provide the publishers with the best time to tweet video content, maximise engagement, viewership and conversation with the users. She added that with this step they are trying hard to encourage and motivate the publishers to post their content at short intervals of time for the whole day in order to maximise their reach and the strategy to post their content at the maximum engaging times of a day or a week can be a boon for the publishers.

The ‘Timing is Everything’ tool will be located in the Analytics drop-down menu in the Media Studio option. However, it is still not clear that the feature will be available for all the users including the Android, iOS and web users.

