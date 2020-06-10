Twitter is testing a new feature called Fleets in India, which allows users to put up stories that disappear in 24 hours.

Twitter on Tuesday announced that it is testing a new feature in India called ‘Fleets’, the platform’s own version of stories that disappear after 24 hours.

“Testing, testing… We are testing a way for you to think out loud without the likes, retweets or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours,” Twitter India wrote. The company also shared a video, demonstrating users on how to use the new feature.

“Fleets are a way to share fleeting thoughts. Unlike tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and do not get retweets, likes or public replies– people can only react to your Fleets with DMs. Instead of showing up in people’s timelines, Fleets are viewed by tapping on your avatar,” Twitter’s product lead Kayvon Beykpour had said in March.

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

Namaste! Starting today, Fleets are coming to India. If you’re in India, check it out and let us know what you think! #FleetsFeedback 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/U6QiHynm1U — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) June 9, 2020

Last month, the company also allowed its users to schedule tweets from the main web application.

When everyone see your #fleets but ignores your tweets. pic.twitter.com/4Wvc8UlkUj — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) June 10, 2020

In world full of #fleets ,

Be someone's pinned tweet .♥️ — Vibe dive🌈 (@Choco_ruffle) June 10, 2020

